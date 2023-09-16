Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Further details shall follow, police said.

This comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its third day on Friday.