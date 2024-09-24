Encounter death of Badlapur accused: kin, Oppn challenge police claims

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The Opposition as well as the kin of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, on Tuesday picked holes in police's version of his killing and accused the government of trying to shield the school management.

Shinde's father Anna Shinde moved the Bombay High Court seeking probe by a Special Investigation Team into his son's death in a "fake encounter". His mother and uncle had alleged on Monday night that it was a conspiracy by police and management of the Badlapur school where the alleged sexual assault had taken place. Akshay could not have snatched the weapon of a policeman as claimed by officials, they said.

Akshay Shinde (24), died in `retaliatory firing' by a police officer after he allegedly snatched the pistol of a policeman in a van and opened fire, leaving an assistant inspector injured on Monday. The incident took place near Mumbra bypass in Thane when he was being taken to Badlapur in Thane district from Taloja Jail for the probe into a case registered against him on the complaint of his former wife.

A contractual sweeper, Akshay was accused of sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at the Badlapur school in August.

"We want justice," his father told PTI. "The family would have accepted the verdict delivered by the court after a trial, but we are poor people; we don't have a voice," said Anna Shinde, claiming that police killed his son for some unknown reasons.

The Opposition too slammed the government and refused to accept the police's theory.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said though the encounter was suspicious, there was no need to show sympathy for Akshay.

"....This murder or encounter that has taken place was done to save the main accused," Raut told reporters.

"How convincing is it that a school janitor snatches a gun from a policeman and fires a locked weapon? This is the basic question," he said, alleging that Akshay was the main piece of evidence that was destroyed as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wanted to shield the school management.

The Rajya Sabha member also claimed that CCTV footage of the school in Badlapur has gone missing. "The school is linked to BJP and yesterday's story (Akshay's killing) was done to save them," Raut alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray asked where were the trustees of the Badlapur school. "It is understood that the trustees of the school are affiliated to the BJP, and they are being protected," Thackeray claimed.

"How can a handcuffed accused snatch the revolver of a policeman and fire at him, when five more policemen are around," asked NCP (SP) Kalwa-Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad.

The ruling party will take credit for the entire incident in the coming state assembly elections, he said.

The ruling Shiv Sena slammed the Opposition for questioning the `bravery' of police officers.

Sena spokesperson and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske said the Opposition prioritised political gain over justice.

"It is unfortunate to question the bravery of our police when they acted in self-defence," he remarked, urging critics to gather all relevant facts before jumping to conclusions.

Meanwhile, doctors conducted in-camera autopsy on Akshay's body on Tuesday. As per the preliminary report, he died due to excessive bleeding, said a senior official.

Thane Police registered a case of attempt to murder against Akshay for allegedly opening fire at police.

Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) also initiated a probe into his death. A forensic experts team examined the incident spot and collected evidence.

Workers of the ruling Shiv Sena were seen celebrating the encounter death in Badlapur, other parts of Thane, and also in Pune by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.