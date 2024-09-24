Encounter death of Badlapur accused: Shiv Sena workers celebrate in Pune

Pune, Sep 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena workers here on Saturday bursted firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the death of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case in an alleged police encounter.

They also congratulated the Maharashtra government led by party chief Eknath Shinde.

Pramod Bhangire, Pune chief of the Shiv Sena, said they celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing `pedha' sweets outside the party office to boost the morale of state police.

"We congratulate the state Government and Maharashtra police. Whatever action the police have taken, it was excellent," he said.

Bhangire also criticised the Opposition for questioning the alleged encounter. "Instead of criticising and casting doubt on the incident, Opposition should support the police and help boost their morale," he said.

Akshay Shinde (24), arrested for sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, was killed near Mumbra bypass on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while being taken out for the probe into a case registered on the basis of a complaint of his former wife.