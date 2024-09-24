Badlapur accused death: Shiv Sena workers celebrate in Pune, Thane

Pune: Shiv Sena workers here on Saturday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the death of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case in an alleged police encounter.

Similar celebration was also seen in Thane district, where Badlapur is located.

They also congratulated the Maharashtra government led by party chief Eknath Shinde.

Pramod Bhangire, Pune city chief of the Shiv Sena, said they celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing `pedha' sweets outside the party office to boost the morale of state police.

"We congratulate the state Government and Maharashtra police. Whatever action the police have taken, it was excellent," he said.

Bhangire also criticised the Opposition for questioning the alleged encounter. "Instead of criticising and casting doubt on the incident, Opposition should support the police and help boost their morale," he said.

Akshay Shinde (24), arrested for sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, was killed near Mumbra bypass on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while being taken out for the probe into a case registered on the basis of a complaint of his former wife.

In Thane district, local Shiv Sena leaders led by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske visited `Shakti Sthal', the memorial of late Sena leader -- and chief minister Shinde's political mentor -- Anand Dighe, and offered floral tributes. Party workers also burst crackers.

At Dombivli in Thane district, a number of women activists were seen celebrating, while hoardings featuring Eknath Shinde were put up in many places. Sena workers also distributed sweets to police personnel.

In Badlapur town, Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad handed over a cheque of Rs 51,000 to the police department. "Even if the Opposition claims it was a fake encounter, we will laud the police action as it will send a strong message to perverts who harass women," he said.