Encounter erupts between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

Raipur, Oct 4 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday afternoon, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started at around 1 pm in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. The intermittent exchange of fire is still going on, he said.

A joint team of security personnel is involved in the action and they are reported to be safe, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Security forces on Thursday had busted a Naxalite camp in the Sukma district in the Bastar region following an encounter and recovered a huge cache of explosives and other materials, police had said. PTI TKP NR