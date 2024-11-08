Advertisment
National

Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla's Sopore

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Baramulla Srinagar Encounter Indian Army Jammu And Kashmir

Representative image

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Friday in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Their identification and affiliation is being ascertained, the Kashmir Zone police posted on X.

Advertisment

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The encounter had started on Thursday evening following an intelligence-based operation launched by security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla Indian Army Baramulla encounter
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe