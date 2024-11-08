Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla's Sopore

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Friday in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Their identification and affiliation is being ascertained, the Kashmir Zone police posted on X.

Two #terrorists have been neutralised in #Sopore #encounter. Identification & affiliation is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ooEXp5xSOO — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 8, 2024

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The encounter had started on Thursday evening following an intelligence-based operation launched by security forces.