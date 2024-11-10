An army personnel injured in a gunfight in Kishtwar encounter

Jammu: An Army personnel was injured on Sunday in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The encounter broke out in Keshwan forests when the joint search parties of the Army and police intercepted hiding terrorists around 11 am, they said.

They said the operation in the forests of Kuntwara and Keshwan was going on since Thursday evening following killing of two village defence guards.

"Encounter begins at Keswan-Kistwar between terrorists and security forces. Three or four terrorists believed to be trapped," a police spokesperson said.

The official said this was the same group of terrorists who killed the two innocent villagers.

Heavy exchange of fire is going on between the two sides and further details are awaited, the officials said.