Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter in Pulwama's Rajpora, terrorist killed

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Fressipora village in Rajpora area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed, the police said.

Advertisment

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the police added.

"Body of one #terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Body of one #terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained. Arms, ammunition & #incriminating material recovered. Search going on. Further details awaited.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/0slNBcBOCh — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 11, 2024

Advertisment

The police said arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the site of the encounter.

"Search going on. Further details awaited," the police said on X.