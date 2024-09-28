National

Encounter in Kulgam's Adigam: 2-3 terrorists trapped

Masaba Naqvi
Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Adigam area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

New Delhi: An intense encounter broke out on Saturday morning in the Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam district, where security forces engaged terrorists in a firefight. 

According to reports emerging from the ground, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped following the initial exchange of gunfire. 

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the locality.

The Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

