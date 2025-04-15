Encounter in Meerut; two suspected cow slaughterers injured

Meerut (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Two suspected cow slaughterers were injured and four arrested following an encounter with police in Meerut's Incholi area early Tuesday, officials said.

The police also claimed to have recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and equipment allegedly used in cow slaughter.

Acting on a tip-off that a group of suspects was planning cow slaughter in the town, police detained Mustafa and Firoz from the local market, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

During interrogation, they revealed the whereabouts of their accomplices - Bholu alias Bhola and Akram, who were reportedly on the Lawar-Bhagwanpur road.

When the police signalled the suspects to stop, they allegedly opened fire.

In retaliatory firing, both suspects were injured and later sent to the district hospital, he said.

The accused have prior cases under the Cow Slaughter Act, Gangster Act, Arms Act, and charges of attempted murder, the police said.

A .315 bore illegal country-made pistol, two live cartridges, two spent shells, a motorcycle, two knives, a cleaver, an iron rod, and other tools linked to cow slaughter were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Mishra said, "This action is part of a broader crackdown on crime in the district, especially serious offences like cow slaughter.Strict legal proceedings will follow, and efforts are underway to arrest other absconding suspects." PTI COR KIS DV DV