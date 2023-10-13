Encounter occurs between Maoists, security personnel in J'khand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 13 (PTI) An encounter between security personnel and members of the proscribed CPI (Maoists) took place on Friday in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Advertisment

During an anti-Maoist operation in the forest near Haathiburu-Kuira villages, the red rebels opened fire at security personnel, forcing them to retaliate, a senior officer said.

The Maoists triggered an IED blast in an adjacent forest between Bamiaburu and Tiliyabeda villages while making a retreat from there, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

"No one was injured in the IED blast," he said, adding that the operation is going on.

The security personnel had recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) during the anti-Maoist operation a day before. PTI BS BDC