'Encounter specialist' Daya Nayak promoted as senior police inspectors

Mumbai: 'Encounter specialist' Daya Nayak has been promoted as senior police inspector along with 22 other inspectors of the Mumbai Police force, an official said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police issued the order of promotion of Nayak and other inspectors as senior PI on Tuesday along with the transfers and promotions of various other rank officers, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months.

Daya Nayak, who was serving as in-charge of Unit -9 of the crime branch, has been promoted as the senior police inspector, the official said.

Nayak, the 1995-batch policeman, rose to fame by killing several criminals in encounters.

He had earlier been with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for three years.

He was also suspended for nearly six-and-a-half years in a disproportionate assets case some years back and later reinstated in the police force.

Inspector Sachin Kadam, who was earlier with the crime branch and played a role in the detection of some of the important cases here, was also promoted as senior PI and transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Inspector Ajay Joshi, who was with the EOW and also investigated some of the major crime cases, has been promoted as senior PI of Mulund police station.

Senior PI Nandkumar Gopale, who was posted at the Byculla police station and had investigated cases pertaining to the terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen, has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch.

Besides, senior PI of the Anti-Extortion Cell, Dnyaneshwar Ganore, has been transferred to Kandivali police station, the official said.