Encounter takes place between security forces, Maoists in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jul 17 (PTI) A fierce encounter took place between security personnel and the squad of wanted Maoist Misir Besra in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place early in the morning in a forest near Dalaigada village in Chotanagra police station area.

Security forces had launched a massive search operation in forest areas under Chotanagra and Manoharpur police stations on July 14 after receiving inputs about the movement of top Maoists including Misir Besra, who carries a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

"The encounter took place with the squad of Misir Besra, who was in the vicinity during the gunfight," he said.

In the course of the operation, the red rebels opened fire at an approaching police team in Dalaigada forest around 5.50 am, prompting them to retaliate, he said.

The exchange of fire continued before the Maoists made a hasty retreat, the SP said.

Arms and ammunition, including an SLR, three magazines, a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, 174 cartridges of SLR, 34 detonators and a laptop, among other items.