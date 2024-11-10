2-3 terrorists trapped by security forces in outskirts of Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Zabarwan forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday, officials said here.

Advertisment

The gunbattle broke out around 9 am in the forest area connecting Dachigam and upper reaches of Nishat area here, they said.

They said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about presence of terrorists there.

Reports from the ground suggest that two to three terrorists have been cornered, with an exchange of fire occurring between the security personnel and the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off to prevent any escape attempts.

Advertisment

There are no reports of any casualties so far.