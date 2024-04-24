Encounter underway in J-K's Bandipora district

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, police said.

"A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

There are no reports of any casualty so far on either side.

A search operation is underway.