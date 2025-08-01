Encounter underway in JK's Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area in the south Kashmir district's Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The official said the cordon is being strengthened and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.