Encourage people to celebrate Ganesha festival in eco-friendly way: K'taka minister tells officials

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) With just over a month left for Lord Ganesha festival, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday directed officials to encourage people to celebrate by opting for green crackers and worshiping environmentally friendly Vinayaka idols instead of POP (Plaster of Paris).

Khandre also asked them to create a task force comprising marshals in all districts and put a complete stop to the sale, storage and transportation of single use plastic and its products.

He gave the directions at a meeting with the officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board here.

Khandre, who holds the Forest, Ecology and Environment portfolios, instructed officials to form a team in all the district headquarters, monitor the manufacturing units, warehouses and sales outlets of single-use plastic products such as carry bags, spoons, plates, glasses, etc., raid them and file a case.

Khandre also asked the officials to coordinate with various departments including transport, police, commercial tax to control single use plastic and plastic products coming from outside states to Karnataka.

With ‘Ganeshotsava’ nearing, he instructed officials to create awareness through social media to encourage people to opt for environmentally friendly idols instead of POP and also burst only green firecrackers during the Ganapati festival instead of heavy metal firecrackers which harm the environment. PTI AMP AMP KH