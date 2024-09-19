Encourage women for higher education to make India most developed nation by 2047: Prez Murmu

Indore, Sep 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said women need to be encouraged to pursue higher education and become independent to achieve the goal of making India the world's most developed nation by 2047.

She also urged people to help women make this happen.

"I would like to call upon all educational institutions and teachers to encourage daughters to pursue higher education and become self-reliant as we want to make India the most developed and most advanced country by 2047," Murmu said at the convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) in its diamond jubilee year.

"...Therefore, all of us need to support and encourage women to move ahead as they constitute half of the country's population. If our daughters dream big and bring it to reality with your support and guidance, only then will they be able to become partners in the development of the country in the true sense," she said.

The president noted that among the meritorious students who were awarded gold and silver medals at the convocation ceremony, the number of female students outnumbered their male counterparts.

She remembered Devi Ahilyabai, the ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty of Indore, for her contribution in the fields of administration, justice, women empowerment, public welfare and tribal development in the year of her 300th birth anniversary.

"The life of Devi Ahilyabai is an example of how women can bring about revolutionary changes by becoming active in all fields, including political, social, economic and spiritual," the president said.

Devi Ahilyabai understood the importance of education even in the 18th century and her father educated her at a time when it was not common for girls to study and people were against it, she said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also spoke on the occasion.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan were also present on the occasion.