Encourage women self-employment: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

Amaravati, Jul 31(PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to encourage women self-employment on a large scale under the Cheyutha scheme.

Reviewing the Rural and Panchayat Raj departments, he said women entrepreneurs will fully benefit if the first tranche of funds distributed under this scheme are utilised.

"You should focus on providing them bank loans and encourage them to start self-employment units for generating more revenue so that they would have economic empowerment," Reddy said in a press release.

The Cheyutha scheme is specifically targeted towards the welfare of the women in the state.

Under the scheme, the southern state is doling out Rs 18,750 crore to members of self-help groups (SGH) annually, which totalled to Rs 75,000 crore in four years.

According to officials, 36 Mahila Marts set up by SHGs have done a business of Rs 32 crore so far.

Instructing officials to include self-employed women under Jagananna Thodu scheme, the Chief Minister highlighted that the interest rate on Stree Nidhi bank loans should also be reduced to 9 per cent like SHG ones.

Further, Reddy said a zero-interest loan scheme for women would be implemented on August 10.

Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Minister that the state has completed 18.9 crore man days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) against a target of 24 crore man days.

They told him that out of an estimated expenditure of Rs 9,600 crore, Rs 3,860 crore would be paid for wages under this scheme.

Likewise, they apprised Reddy that the construction of village and ward secretariats is progressing rapidly and would be completed by September end.

Similarly, drone surveys of lands under Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku – Bhu Raksha have been completed in 10,943 villages, including the land documents being handed over to owners.

Moreover, the Chief Minister directed officials to identify places for constructing Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), digital libraries and village clinics.

He also instructed them to pay attention to Jaganna Colonies for providing pleasant and hygienic ambience with all basic facilities and sanitation. PTI STH KH