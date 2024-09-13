Encourage youth towards entrepreneurial development in agriculture sector: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday stressed promoting research in agricultural universities and encouraging entrepreneurial development in the sector.

Bagde attended the event of the 12th foundation day of Karna Narendra Agricultural University of Jobner. During his address, he said that more steps should be taken in the interest of farmers by teaching them to do the work of production, grading and packing at home.

He also stressed on maximum dissemination of beneficial schemes of the central and state governments to be implemented for the benefit of the farmers.

Bagde said that everyone should make a collective effort to conserve rainwater. This is the era of climate change and the agriculture sector is too facing crisis.

"We can develop the nation only by planting more saplings and adopting natural farming," he said.

He further emphasized motivating the youth towards farming and entrepreneurial development in the agricultural sector.

Rajasthan Kisan Aayog Chairman C.R. Chaudhary and MP Rao Rajendra Singh also attended the event. The Governor interacted with the students and saw the exhibition of agricultural animal husbandry products. He also inaugurated the building of the university's Dairy and Technology College. PTI AG HIG