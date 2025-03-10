Encroachers will face stringent action, warns Kerala Revenue Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 10 (PTI) Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday stated that the government will take strict action against encroachers without any compromise.

Speaking during the discussion on demands for grants in the Kerala Assembly, referring to the encroachment in Parunthumpara in Idukki district, Rajan said that a prohibitory order has been imposed in the area for two months under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Additionally, 15 revenue officials, excluding those from Peermade taluk, have been deputed to enforce stringent measures, including the evacuation process, he added.

Rajan informed the Assembly that he had directed the Idukki District Collector last Friday to cancel the pattayam (land title) of the encroached land in Parunthumpara.

CPI MLA Vazhoor Soman, who represents the Peerumedu constituency where the disputed land is located, sought clarity on the issue, stating that no action had been taken despite complaints from him and other party representatives to the Tahsildar.

Responding to this, Rajan said: "The state government’s priority is to distribute pattayams to settlement dwellers in Kerala".

Meanwhile, Revenue Department authorities on Monday removed a cross that had been illegally erected by a private individual in Parunthumpara.

According to an official release, legal action has been initiated against seven persons for violating the law and an FIR was filed.

Idukki District Collector V Vigneshwari said that all enforcement mechanisms, including police and vigilance, would be deployed to expose influential figures behind large-scale encroachments who exploit ordinary people by using them as a shield.

"Often, ordinary people including farmers are deceived. When inspections take place, it is these individuals who face the law and bear the consequences," the Collector stated in an official release.

She further added that all necessary steps would be taken to hold accountable those disrupting the tourism sector, which holds significant potential for Idukki.

Given the illegal encroachment on government land and the possibility of conflicts, a prohibitory order will remain in effect until midnight on May 2, the release added. PTI ARM ARM ADB