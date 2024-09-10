Encroachment on ponds by Lucknow realtor: NGT issues notice to authorities

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to obtain a factual report regarding the alleged encroachment on five water bodies by a realtor based in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

It also sought a reply from authorities, including the district magistrate of Lucknow and the vice chairman of Lucknow Development Authority.

The green body was hearing a letter petition by a resident, alleging the realtor, Omaxe Limited had encroached upon five natural ponds while developing a residential township, Omaxe City in Lucknow.

The petition alleged that the water bodies had been illegally converted into plots, parks and roads in collusion with the authorities concerned.

In an order passed on September 2, a bench of judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "From the allegations made in the complaint, we are prima facie of the view that a substantial question relating to the environment has arisen." "However, for verifying the facts we also find it appropriate to obtain a factual report for which we constitute a joint committee comprising District Magistrate Lucknow, Uttar Pollution Central Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)," the bench added.

It directed the committee to submit its report within a month.

"The committee shall also examine and submit its report on the compliance of conditions of environmental clearance, and the consent granted by UPPCB to the said developer under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act," the tribunal said.

It also impleaded as parties or respondents the state of Uttar Pradesh through the additional chief secretary or principal secretary of the state’s environment department, the member secretaries of UPPCB and CPCB, vice chairman of Lucknow Development, the DM and the developer, Omaxe Limited.

"Issue notices to all the respondents to enable them to file their response or replies within three weeks from the date of receipt of the notice," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on October 22 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RHL