Encroachment removed from govt-controlled temple's land

Indore, Jul 28 (PTI) Illegal encroachment in a government-controlled temple's land, worth more than Rs 150 crore, was removed on Monday in Indore, an official said.

The encroachment occupied approximately 1.28 lakh square feet of land of the Shri Ram and Khedaapati temple in Pipaliya Kumar area.

Officials said the action involved the demolition of illegal constructions and the removal of illegally sown crops with the help of the municipal corporation.

According to officials, the temple land was sold by the land mafia through fake and illegal sale deeds.

