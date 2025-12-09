`Encroachment' removed from govt land claimed to be Waqf property

Khandwa, Dec 9 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Tuesday removed encroachment from 40,000 sqft of government land which some local persons had claimed to be a Waqf property.

The action was taken amid heavy police presence at Sihada village, 7 km from here.

"Some persons had illegally occupied government land by claiming it to be Waqf property. We have removed the encroachment," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur.

Hemant Singh Chauhan, sarpanch representative of the Sihada Gram Panchayat, said, "The Gram Panchayat has passed a resolution to build shops on this land." PTI COR HWP MAS KRK