Encroachment row: UP farmer who set himself afire outside SDM office dies

Meerut (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 53-year-old farmer succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, a day after he set himself on fire in front of a subdivisional magistrate's office in the Mawana area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena said, "The farmer succumbed in hospital during treatment. The administration will provide every possible support to his family." Meena on Friday said the incident was linked to Thursday's encroachment removal drive by the Forest and Revenue departments.

The farmer -- Alipur Morna village resident Jagbeer -- had claimed that he was wrongly removed from a land and immolated himself in protest against the action, he added.

Jagbeer, who sustained 70 per cent burns, was taken to the local community health centre from where he was referred to Meerut for treatment. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

The news of Jagbeer's death sparked anger among his family members and villagers. They said they will not perform his last rites until action is taken against guilty officials.

Earlier, Subdivisional Magistrate Akhilesh Yadav and SHO Vijay Bahadur reached the village and tried to pacify the villagers. Yadav had assured the villagers of all possible help and a complete investigation.

A Rashtriya Lok Dal delegation reached the hospital in Meerut to meet Jagbeer's family and assured all possible help.

District Magistrate Meena on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter that is to be completed within two days.

The inquiry is being conducted by Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Amit Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur. PTI COR CDN SZM