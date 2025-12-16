Encroachments on lakes to be cleared before next Budget: Karnataka Minister Boseraju

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday announced that the government has set a target to remove encroachments from all lakes across the state before the presentation of the next Budget.

Inaugurating a Lake Management Workshop for office-bearers of Lake Users' Associations at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, the minister reiterated the state government's commitment to protect Karnataka's waterbodies and said the drive to reclaim encroached lakes is progressing at a rapid pace.

"Karnataka has 41,849 waterbodies, and encroachment clearance is underway across the state. At present, encroachments remain in only 6,500 lakes. We are determined to complete the process on a war footing and make all lakes encroachment-free before the next Budget," Boseraju said in a statement issued by his office.

The minister said the government is also exploring ways to make lake management financially self-sustaining.

"In lakes that retain more than 50 per cent water throughout the year, particularly those filled through lift irrigation schemes, the government is considering auctioning fishing rights to generate revenue. These funds can be reinvested in lake maintenance and conservation," Boseraju, who holds Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology portfolios, said.

Highlighting the importance of community participation, the minister said local lake users' associations play a critical role in sustainable water management.

"Many of these associations became inactive due to audit and procedural hurdles. The government has now decided to resolve these issues and revive community-based lake management institutions, as they are essential for long-term conservation," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also addressed the gathering, stressed that lake conservation is crucial for improving groundwater levels.

"Lakes fall under different departments, but irrespective of jurisdiction, their effective management requires strong, community-driven institutions. The government will take steps to financially strengthen lake users' associations and also prioritise revenue generation from water-filled lakes," he said.

During the workshop, a Lake Users' Association Management Handbook and the awareness brochure 'Neeriddare Naale' (Water Today, Tomorrow Assured) were released. PTI AMP KH