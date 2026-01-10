End discrimination to promote unity, 'Hindu rashtra' will remain a righteous nation: Bhagwat

Mathura (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Urging people to end discrimination to promote unity in society, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that in the next 20-30 years, India will emerge as a 'Vishwaguru' and ensure peace and prosperity to the world, asserting the "Hindu nation will remain a righteous nation".

He said Hindu society has never lost to the bravery of others but only due to internal rifts, and called for efforts to promote unity by greater social interaction among various communities.

Bhagwat was addressing a function organised by Sudama Kuti Ashram in Vrindavan on the occasion of the 726th birth anniversary of Ramanandacharya, the founder of the Ramanandi sect, and the completion of 100 years since the arrival of Saint Sudama Das, the founder of Sudama Kuti, in Vrindavan.

Besides the followers of the Ramanandi sect, sages and seers from across the country participated in the religious conclave held on the banks of the Yamuna.

In his address, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said, "India was born to show the path of righteousness (dharma). Nobody can prevent this. The only delay is in our preparation; we should unite for this." Stressing that there should not be discrimination in society, he said, "We consider all Hindus as one society, but the world considers them all separately based on language, caste, sect, communities.

"Therefore, we should have friends in every segment of society. There should be unity among them. They should be united not only during festivals or on the birth anniversaries of great personalities, but in every joy and sorrow".

Hindus have never been defeated because of the enemy's valour, bravery, or strength. Whenever they have lost, it has only been due to internal disunity. But there is no need to worry, the RSS chief said, "We endured the slavery of the Mughals for four to five hundred years, and suffered their atrocities. But Sanatan Dharma did not weaken. The more suffering it endured, the stronger it became and rose again." Bhagwat said, "That is why I say that in the next twenty to thirty years, India will become a world leader (Vishvaguru), a nation that provides peace and prosperity to the world; the Hindu nation ( Hindu rashtra) will remain a righteous nation (dharma rashtra); no one can change this. Because India was born for this purpose, and this purpose is before us. The only delay is in our preparation. We must unite for this." Responding to Sadhvi Ritambhara and other sages' expressions of concern about the current state of Hindu society and their call for efforts to address it, he said, "Today's circumstances are similar to those of the Mahabharata period.... These circumstances cannot harm us." The RSS chief said that as all the followers of Sanatan Dharma unite, these forces will crumble. "We have seen in the last 50 years that as Hindus have united, these forces have fragmented. We just need to be prepared. We are not prepared; that is why they are confronting us. The day we stand against them, they will automatically disappear." He reiterated the Sangh's "five principles of transformation", asserting, "We want a discrimination-free India. For this, we must adopt the path of social harmony." Through various examples, he emphasised on the principles of self-reliance, social harmony, family values, environmental protection and civic duties.

Among those present on the stage were Padma Bhushan awardee Sadhvi Ritambhara, Gita scholar Sant Gyananand, Nabha Peethadhishwar Mahant Sutikshan Das, Peethadhishwar of Maniram Chhavni Ayodhya, Pipa Peethadhishwar Balram Das and Swami Ramakrishna Das from Nepal.

Earlier in the morning, the RSS chief visited the under-construction Vrindavan Chandrodaya temple, the world's tallest temple being built by ISKCON Bengaluru, and offered prayers.

There, he visited the project run by the NGO 'Akshaya Patra', which distributes mid-day meals to lakhs of children in the state, and personally served mid-day meals to the children of Mukharai Primary School and interacted with them.

Bhagwat visited Sudama Kuti, offered prayers to Lord Kaushal Kishore and inaugurated the renovated temple building.

He released a booklet on the history of Sudama Kuti and unveiled the poster of 'Godan', a feature film based on cow protection, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 6.

In his address, Bhagwat lauded Swami Ramanandacharya, the founder of the Ramanandi Sampradaya, saying that he gave the Hindu society a special mantra to unite them.

The event will continue for the next 10 days, with daily morning rituals and prayers and a conference of seers and sadhus in the afternoon.