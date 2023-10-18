End Gaza war: TN CM Stalin

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) The war in Gaza is terrible and it must be brought to an end by the United Nations and all countries, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Pointing to the deadly blast at a civilian hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip that killed hundreds of people, Stalin asked if the perpetrators of the horrific attack had become 'numb' to humanitarianism.

The dreadful offensive has taken place though hospitals must not be attacked in wars and the world community should not be mute spectators anymore.

On 'X', the chief minister said the UN and all countries in the world should come together and stop the horrendous war and save the lives of innocent people.

War by itself, irrespective of the objective and whoever carries on with it, is terrible, as innocent people are the first casualities. The ongoing war in the Gaza region for the past about 10 days has shocked people across the world, he underlined.

Hours after the blast at a civilian hospital in Gaza, Israel on Wednesday claimed that a lack of a crater at the blast site proves that it was not an air strike by its forces as claimed by the Hamas-run Health Ministry. PTI VGN KH