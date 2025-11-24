End of an era in Indian cinema: Leaders mourn Dharmendra's demise; laud his timeless legacy

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) As the nation mourned the demise of Bollywood icon Dharmendra, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Monday paid glowing tributes to the superstar, describing him as a phenomenal actor with an effortless charm who captivated generations of film lovers and left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema.

Dharam Singh Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, had a scintillating 65-year career spanning 300 films, including classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Satyakam", "Anupama", "Seeta Aur Geeta" and many others. He died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital, with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home.

The film star had a brief stint in politics when he successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate in 2004.

Describing Dharmendra as a towering figure of Indian cinema, President Murmu said his demise is a great loss to Indian cinema and he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire young generations of artists.

"The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said the manner in which Dharmendra played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people.

"Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said it is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. "A cherished icon for millions, he enriched the canvas of Indian cinema through his remarkable performances and steadfast dedication to his art. As one of the most admired figures in our film industry, he leaves behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artistes," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and leaders of opposition in both houses of Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, besides several chief ministers, expressed condolences.

Shah said coming from an ordinary family, Dharmendra carved an indelible identity for himself in the film industry.

"The passing of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world," Shah said on X, adding that through his acting, he will forever remain among us.

Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda said Dharmendra left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers through his impactful acting. With his simplicity and vibrant performances, he ruled the hearts of art lovers in the country and the world for decades, he noted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Dharmendra's passing marks the end of an era, while Rahul Gandhi termed it an irreparable loss for the Indian art world.

"The Indian film world has lost a precious star today. The renowned actor Dharmendra is no longer with us. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, Dharmendra reigned over the hearts of cinema lovers for decades and left a deep impression with his unparalleled acting and simple life," Kharge said on X.

Rahul Gandhi said, "His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji.".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Dharmendra's contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.

"Hema Malini ji, his sons and daughters will carry his rich legacy now," Banerjee wrote on X while expressing her condolences.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar recalled the actor's immense contribution to Indian cinema. He said his iconic 'water tank' scene in the blockbuster 'Sholay' remains an integral part of political protests.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it is an irreparable loss to the world of art and cinema.

Describing Dharmendra as among the "well-known luminaries" of the Indian film industry, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said it was "extremely heartbreaking" to hear about his demise.

"Renowned for his affable, empathetic, and cheerful disposition, Dharmendra reigned over the hearts of the film world and film enthusiasts for a very long time," Mayawati posted on X.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav praised his effortless acting and grounded personality.

"For years, the simple yet captivating personality of Dharmendra ji, grounded in reality, and his effortless acting, which shone brightly in the sky of the country's cinema, will always be remembered. A heartfelt tribute!" he said in a post on X.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said the veteran actor leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that enriched Indian cinema.

"Across more than six decades, his remarkable performances, unmatched versatility and effortless charm captivated generations of film lovers and left an indelible imprint on our cultural landscape," he said. PTI AO KIS PK SCH ABS SKU SKC RT RT RT