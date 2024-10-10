End of an era, says Punjab CM Mann on Ratan Tata's demise

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, saying his commitment and simplicity will always inspire the younger generations to carve out a niche for themselves.

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

In his condolence message, the CM recalled the outstanding contribution of Tata in heralding a new era of industrial development in the country.

Mann said the death of Ratan Tata marks the end of an era.

The entire country is in shock over the demise of the noted businessman, who played a key role in shaping the industrial development in modern India, Mann said.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also condoled the death of Tata.

Singh also shared his picture with Tata on X.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary who redefined India's business landscape with integrity and humility. His legacy of compassion, innovation, and dedication to nation-building will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace," Singh said in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed grief over the death of the noted industrialist.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary business leader & philanthropist Ratan Tata. His visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit & commitment to social causes left an indelible mark on the nation. Condolences to his family, friends & the Tata Group," Badal in a post on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled the demise of the industrialist.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji, a visionary who transformed India through his unparalleled leadership and philanthropy. His selfless dedication to the betterment of society, from healthcare to education, touched millions of lives. I salute his lifetime of service and his lasting legacy of compassion. Rest in Peace Sir," Warring said in a post on X. PTI CHS VSD DV DV