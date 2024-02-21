'End of era', says President Droupadi Murmu to condole Ameen Sayani's death

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the death of legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani whose signature style of hosting weekly 'Binaca Geetmala' had made him a household name.

Terming it an "end of era" for radio listeners, Murmu said in a message that Sayani had made a special place in the hearts of people with his natural style of presenting radio programmes, impressive voice and unique flow.

"He made a special contribution to the popularity of accessible music and cinema. I express my condolences to the countless radio listeners who loved him and to the family members of Amin Sayani ji," the President said in a message on micro-blogging site X.

Sayani, radio's most popular voice which broke away from conventional heavy and formal tone of presenting programmes on radio, passed away on Tuesday night following a heart attack. He was 91.

"He passed away last night of a heart attack at the H N Reliance hospital. He was rushed to the hospital last evening around 6 pm after he complained of chest pain. They tried to revive him but he passed away around 7 pm," his son Rajil told PTI.

The last rites will be held on Thursday. PTI ABS KSS KSS