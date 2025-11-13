End strike by omni bus operators, AIADMK, BJP tell DMK govt

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK and its ally, the BJP, on Thursday urged the state government to take immediate steps to end the strike by owners of omni buses who have suspended inter-state operations in view of alleged imposition of fines by neighbouring states.

Leader of opposition and AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu passengers were facing lot of hassles in travelling to nearby states since the omni buses were not being operated.

Hence, the DMK regime must not cause any further delay and find an amicable solution to the issue by holding talks with office-bearers of the bus owners association and facilitate easy travel options for the people, Palaniswami said in a statement.

For the past about one week, inter-state operations remain suspended, the AIADMK chief underlined adding omni bus owners are on a strike saying their business was set to be hit due to the fines imposed by neighbouring states on Tamil Nadu omni buses.

BJP former state unit chief, K Annamalai, alleged that the fundamental reason for the problem was the additional road tax levied "out of greed" by Tamil Nadu's DMK regime on vehicles from other states.

Last week, about 100 omni buses with Tamil Nadu registration were fined to the tune of about Rs 2 crore in Kerala and Karnataka, which are governed by DMK's alliance partners, he claimed adding in view of this, the omni bus transport has come to a grinding halt, inconveniencing Tamil Nadu passengers.

Not only that, Chief Minister M K Stalin has not taken any action to resolve the issue for so many days considering the welfare of INDIA alliance parties that are in power in neighbouring states, he further alleged.

While the CMs of other states work for the welfare of the people of their states, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin was making the Tamil people a "scapegoat" for the sake of the welfare of his alliance parties in neighbouring states, he alleged.

He urged Stalin to hold talks with Kerala and Karnataka governments and find a solution to the issue.