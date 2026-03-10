End to dry spell as Valley receives snowfall, rains

Srinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received snowfall on Tuesday while the plains were lashed by rains, ending the prolonged dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Gurez in north Kashmir and Sonamarg-Zojila axis in central Kashmir were among the higher reaches that received overnight snowfall, while rains continued to lash the Valley's plains, including Srinagar, till morning, they said.

The wet spell ended the prolonged dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir, which recorded its seventh straight winter rainfall deficit this year.

The core winter period this season -- from December 2025 to February 2026 -- ended at a massive 65 per cent departure from the season's normal.

The region received just 100.6 mm of precipitation against a normal of 284.9 mm during December-February 2025-26.

December saw the actual rainfall of 13 mm against the normal of 59.4 mm, which was a departure of 78 per cent.

January witnessed the actual of 73.4 mm against the normal of 95.1 mm, a departure of 23 per cent.

While January saw some western disturbance activity preventing a total seasonal collapse, the rainfall received was still below normal and could not compensate for December's shortfall.

In February, the actual rainfall was only 14.2 mm compared to the normal of 130.4 mm, a 89 per cent deficit.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department here has forecast the weather to remain generally cloudy with moderate rain or snow in the higher reaches at isolated places till Wednesday.

A few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag may receive moderate snowfall, it said. PTI SSB RUK RUK