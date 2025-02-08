End to reign of lies, deceit; start of new era of development: Amit Shah on Delhi poll results

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Delhi poll results as the beginning of a new era of development in the national capital and an end to the reign of lies, deceit and corruption.

Amid jubilation in the saffron party's camp following its return to power in the city after nearly 27 years, its leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserting that a developed Delhi was extremely necessary to fulfil the resolve of a developed India.

The double-engine government will take the pace of development in Delhi to a new high, he said in a post on X.

In a series of posts on X, Shah -- who is credited for shaping the details of the party's poll strategy -- said Delhi would become an ideal capital under Modi's leadership.

दिल्ली के दिल में मोदी…🪷



दिल्ली की जनता ने झूठ, धोखे और भ्रष्टाचार के ‘शीशमहल’ को नेस्तनाबूत कर दिल्ली को आप-दा मुक्त करने का काम किया है।



दिल्ली ने वादाखिलाफी करने वालों को ऐसा सबक सिखाया है, जो देशभर में जनता के साथ झूठे वादे करने वालों के लिए मिसाल बनेगा।



यह दिल्ली में… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2025

The BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number one capital of the world, he said.

Residents of Delhi have shown that repeated false promises cannot mislead people, he said, asserting that they answered through their votes to the problems of a polluted Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops in every street.

Be it respect for women, self-respect of unauthorised colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under Modi's leadership, he said.

BJP president JP Nadda said the party's massive win was a victory of people's unwavering support in its model of service, good governance, welfare of the poor, and development under Modi's able leadership.

The "AAP-da" government in Delhi had crossed all limits of corruption, misgovernance and appeasement. The city is now free from its lies, deceit and fraud, and is starting a journey into a new era of progress and respect, he claimed.

Nadda said, "This historic mandate reflects people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a brighter and more progressive future for Delhi." Shah said the results were a defeat of arrogance and anarchy.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the trust of the people of Delhi in Modi's vision of development," he added.

The people of Delhi dismantled the "Sheesh Mahal" of lies, deceit and corruption and made the city "AAP-da free", he said, targeting AAP.