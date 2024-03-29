Endeavour has been to ensure smooth running of House: UP Speaker Satish Mahana

Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Friday said after assuming the post two years, his endeavour has been to ensure that the House runs smoothly and its dignity is maintained.

On the occasion of completion of his two-year term in office, Mahana, while talking to reporters at the Tilak Hall in UP Vidhan Bhavan here, said, "Legislature is the lifeline of parliamentary democracy. For the last few years, it has been felt that certain difficulties and disruptions are arising in the functioning of the legislature.'' He also listed his achievements so far.

Discussing his upcoming work plan, Mahana said group-wise dialogue of assembly members with ministers and officials of various departments is proposed to be undertaken.

He said the members will interact with the experts from various fields like renowned doctors, engineers, vice chancellors and professors of universities and representatives of corporate groups. Apart from this, a youth parliament will be organised to further strengthen the faith of the youth in the democratic system and to acquaint them with the real knowledge of the legislature.

Mahana also said the Vidhan Sabha Mandap', where the proceedings of the House are conducted during the sessions, will be renovated to give it more grandeur.

He said a digital communication system through headphones will be established in Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall to introduce the personality and work of all the Assembly Speakers so far. Similarly, a digital communication system will be established to introduce the general public to the biographies of the chief ministers of the state.

Mahana also said an interpretation system will be established to listen to the proceedings of the Assembly in different languages. PTI AR NAV KSS KSS