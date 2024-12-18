Endeavour to celebrate memory of freedom fighters: PM Modi on naming islands in Andaman and Nicobar

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said naming the islands in Andaman and Nicobar was part of the government's larger endeavour to preserve and celebrate the memory of freedom fighters and eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark on the nation.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Naming the islands in Andaman and Nicobar after our heroes is a way to ensure their service to the nation is remembered for generations to come." "This is also part of our larger endeavour to preserve and celebrate the memory of our freedom fighters and eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark on our nation. After all, it is the nations that remain connected with their roots that move ahead in development and nation-building," he said.

The prime minister also shared his speech from the naming ceremony.

"Also, do enjoy Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Do visit the Cellular Jail as well and get inspired by the courage of the great Veer Savarkar," Modi said.

In January last year, PM Modi named 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees. PTI ASK IJT