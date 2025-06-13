'Endless' power cuts making life miserable for Punjabis: Congress leader Bajwa

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged that "endless" power cuts amid soaring temperatures have made life "hell" for the people of Punjab, yet the ruling AAP was making "empty claims" of uninterrupted electricity supply.

Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, claimed that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was crumbling under financial stress "exacerbated" by the AAP government's fiscal mismanagement.

"Endless power cuts are making life hell for Punjabis in this sweltering 44°C heat, yet the @AAPPunjab govt continues its empty boasts of 'uninterrupted supply'," Bajwa said on X.

He alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's "tall promises have collapsed like a house of cards".

In a statement, Bajwa also accused the AAP government of making "hollow promises while the people of Punjab continue to suffer from frequent and unannounced power cuts".

Bajwa said that despite repeated assurances by the AAP government about ensuring uninterrupted electricity to domestic consumers, farmers, and industries, the ground reality paints a starkly different picture.

"With paddy transplantation already underway across large parts of the state, farmers are struggling to cope with erratic and unreliable power supply. In both urban and rural areas, residents are facing long hours of load shedding.

The government, however, continues to indulge in shallow publicity rather than addressing the real crisis," Bajwa said.

He highlighted that temperatures have soared to 44 degrees Celsius in parts of Punjab, intensifying the public's distress.

"In cities like Mohali, sleepless nights and sweltering days have become routine due to frequent outages. The situation in smaller towns and villages is even more dire," he said.

Bajwa also pointed out the "deteriorating condition" of the PSPCL.

"PSPCL is unable to carry out essential repair work properly, and there is an acute shortage of staff to manage breakdowns. The system is on the brink, and the government remains indifferent," Bajwa said.

"The AAP government has failed miserably on every front it once promised to reform. Unfortunately, it is the people of Punjab who are paying the price for its incompetence and apathy," he added. PTI SUN RHL