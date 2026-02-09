'Enduring bond of friendship': India hands over 50 military utility vehicles to Nepal Army

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Indian Army on Monday said it had handed over 50 military utility vehicles to the Nepal Army at the India-Nepal border, underscoring the "enduring bond" between the two forces.

In a post on X, the Indian Army also shared some pictures of the handover. "#DefenceCooperation #IndianArmy handed over 50 military utility vehicles to the #NepaliArmy at the India-Nepal border. The vehicles will be formally presented by the Ambassador of India to Nepal during a ceremony in Kathmandu," it said.

The initiative reflects the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to enhancing capacity-building efforts of the Nepal Army and "underscores the enduring bond of friendship, trust, and close cooperation" shared between the two armies, the army posted.

In a separate post on X, the Indian Army spoke about its cooperation with the Myanmar Army.

"Furthering #DefenceCooperation with Friendly Foreign Countries, the Indian Army Mobile Training Team from the Simulator Development Division installed and operationalised a 12-Lane Infantry Weapon Training Simulator at the Myanmar Army Combat Forces School, Bahtoo," it said.

"Comprehensive training was imparted to Myanmar Army personnel on system handling, scenario execution, and technical maintenance," the army said. PTI KND VN VN