Enduring India-Bhutan friendship rooted in mutual trust, goodwill: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the "enduring" India-Bhutan friendship is rooted in mutual trust and goodwill, and continues to guide the partnership between the two countries into new and transformative domains.

After a meeting with Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, Modi described the discussion as "outstanding".

"The meeting with PM Tshering Tobgay was outstanding. We discussed how we can harness the power of AI for global good and in harmony with principles of sustainability.

"Our enduring India-Bhutan friendship, rooted in mutual trust, goodwill and close ties between our two peoples, continues to guide our partnership into new and transformative domains," Modi wrote on 'X'.

Terming Modi as his "elder brother", the Bhutan prime minister congratulated him on hosting the "first AI Summit of Global South" in India.

He also conveyed the congratulations and best wishes of the Bhutan King, the government, and the people of Bhutan.

Tobgay is here to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit is being attended by more than 500 global AI leaders, including CEOs/CXOs, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, VPs, and philanthropists.

It will also engage over 100 government representatives, including more than 20 heads of state and government, and around 60 ministers and vice ministers.