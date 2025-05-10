Enemies brought to their knees: MP CM Yadav on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday called the ceasefire between India and Pakistan a victory for the country, which he said brought the enemies to their knees.

After participating in a programme at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal, Yadav told reporters that the Indian armed forces dealt with enemies by displaying their valour and courage "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

“Whatever decision the Government of India takes under the leadership of the Prime Minister, it will be the right one. Certainly, this is also a victory for the Indian side, which brought the enemies to their knees and set an excellent example of dealing with the enemies of the country,” Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan had agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

Highlighting India's previous surgical and air strikes on terror bases, Yadav said, “I would like to congratulate the PM. It was unprecedented. Modi ji, staying within the limits, prepared a strategy and used modern technology, made his name and reputation in the world within a short time. This is amazing, every Indian’s chest has become 56 inches.”