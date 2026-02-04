Enemy properties worth Rs 2930 crore sold till Jan 28: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The government has sold movable and immovable enemy properties worth Rs 2,930 crore till January 28, Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

Assets left behind by people who have taken citizenship of Pakistan and China - mostly between 1947 and 1962 - are called enemy property.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the disposal and monetisation of enemy properties are done in accordance with the provisions of the Enemy Property Act, 1968 and the rules and guidelines framed therein.

"As on 28.01.2026, movable and immovable enemy properties worth Rs.

2,930 crore have been sold," he said.

Kumar said the government has taken several steps to fast-track monetisation of enemy properties making district magistrates to act as ex-officio deputy custodian of such properties, SDMs as ex-officio assistant custodian, tehsildar as ex-officio inspector and deputy secretary posted the custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) regional offices to act as ex-officio deputy custodian.

In order to attract bidders in enemy property auctions, the pre-bid earnest money deposit has been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent and the payment period of the sale value is increased to 120 days from 21 days.

Giving details about the process following in the disposal, the minister said the valuation is done by a committee under the chairmanship of the district magistrate of the district, where the property is situated and empanelled valuers are roped in for enemy properties valued more than Rs 1 crore.

He said the valuation reports are placed CEPI before the Enemy Property Disposal Committee, which gives its recommendations to the central government regarding the disposal of enemy properties. PTI ABS ZMN