Enemy trying to weaken tribals through love jihad and land jihad: MP CM

Indore (MP), Oct 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday claimed some elements were trying to weaken tribals through religious conversions, "love jihad" and "land jihad".

Advertisment

He assured the support of the state government to defeat such nefarious designs.

Addressing a congregation of the Bhilala ST community in Indore, Yadav claimed the "enemy" was taking undue advantage of innocent tribals by making them fight over trivial issues.

"The enemy is deliberately playing such games of religious conversion, love jihad and land jihad. All these ploys are aimed to weaken you, but don't worry the government is by your side," Yadav said.

Advertisment

Love jihad is a term used by BJP and right-wing leaders who claim Hindu women were lured into marriage by Muslim men through Islamic jihad.

Yadav hailed tribal people for maintaining cultural sanctity and simultaneously running a campaign to eradicate ill practices.

The chief minister said the laying of the Indore-Manmad railway line will lead to rapid development of tribal areas.

Advertisment

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved nearly Rs 18,036 crore for the 309-km-long rail line project in September.

The CM announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for the construction of a building and allotment of government land to the Bhilala community in Indore. PTI HWP LAL NSK