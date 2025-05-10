Enemy used to behead our jawans under Cong rule, now thinks 100 times before misadventure: Yadav

Bhopal, May 10 (PTI) The dark era when the enemy used to behead Army jawans under the Congress rule has ended as the new India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doesn't tolerate provocation, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Referring to Operation Sindoor and the unfolding military conflict with Pakistan, Yadav said India doesn't need the global approval before taking action, unlike when Congress ruled the country.

"Time has changed. When Congress was in power, the enemy used to behead our soldiers. Our Army repeatedly requested orders (from the government before taking action). (The Army used to say) 'You give us orders, we will deal with everything. Those days are gone," Yadav told reporters in Piplani village in Sehore district.

He said enemies of India now think a hundred times before contemplating any misadventure.

"If anyone tries to provoke us, the new India will not let it go unpunished. This is the time of a glorious Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)," he added.

Earlier in the day, Yadav and Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended a mass marriage ceremony of over 600 couples of Adarsh Gond Samaj under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna in Piplani village. PTI ADU NSK