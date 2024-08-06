Energy dept makes adding new Revenue Register number easier to avail Gruha Jyoti scheme

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) The Energy Department in Karnataka on Tuesday said that one can delink their old Revenue Register number to add a new one to continue the benefits of the Gruha Jyoti scheme.

On the completion of one year of the Gruha Jyoti scheme offering free electricity up to 200 units by domestic users, the department said this benefit of delinking and adding a new Revenue Register (RR) number is part of its commitment to provide uninterrupted support to all its beneficiaries.

The scheme is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

"The Energy Department has announced that residents who move to new homes, whether renting or for other reasons, can now effortlessly delink their old account number and link their new RR number. This update ensures that you can continue to enjoy the benefits of the Gruha Jyoti scheme without interruption, making your transition smoother and more confident," the department said in a statement.

One can delink and add new RR number by visiting the Seva Sindhu Gruha Jyoti Delink portal to continue receiving the benefits of the scheme after relocating or making changes.

The Energy Minister K J George said there are 1.56 crore households in Karnataka getting the benefits of the scheme.

From August 2023 to June 2024, the Energy Department received a subsidy of Rs 8,239.00 crore from the government of Karnataka, he added. PTI GMS SS