Energy infrastructure ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine positive sign: Slovak minister

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) Slovakia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar said here on Thursday that the energy infrastructure ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is a positive sign, and asserted his country believes that this conflict has “no military solution”.

The minister of the central European country also emphasised the need for a full ceasefire and the beginning of a peace negotiation to stop the killing of people.

Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to a limited ceasefire after US President Donald Trump spoke with the countries' leaders, though it remains to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.

“From the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, we were very clear that this conflict has no military solution. Now after three years of this invasion, it proves that we are right. It proves that we have to start an immediate ceasefire and then continue with peace negotiations. That is the only way we can stop the senseless killing in Ukraine,” Blanar said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Slovakia’s honorary consulate in Kolkata.

Asked about the energy infrastructure ceasefire, he said, “It is a positive sign. We support this. This means civilians will not suffer any more… Seventy per cent of grid infrastructure in Ukraine has been destroyed.” The Slovak minister also said the central European country supports the efforts of the new US administration led by Trump to ensure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Blanar said Slovakia is keen to host a lower-level peace summit if both sides agree to such a proposal.

“We are offering to Ukraine and Russia if there is any possibility of having some peace summit at the lower level, just for preparations, Slovakia is offering its territory for this negotiation,” he said.

Asked about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, he stressed the adherence to international law.

Blanar also said India should be a permanent member of the UN Security Council. PTI BDC NN