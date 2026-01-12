Energy, talent of youth are foundation of Rajasthan's future: CM

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the energy, enthusiasm and talent of youth are the foundation of the state's future and the government is committed to ensuring their active participation in the journey towards a developed Rajasthan.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the state-level Youth Festival at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here, Sharma said the government is continuously working to empower youth through education, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation so that their aspirations can be realised.

He said the National Youth Day is not merely a date but a day to salute youth power, which has shaped the direction of the nation in every era.

"The organisation of the state-level Youth Festival is a concrete step towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan'," he said.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's 1893 statement that the 21st century would belong to India, Sharma said it was not just an inspirational quote but a mantra for every young person.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to turn this vision into reality through the goal of a developed India by 2047," he said.

The chief minister said the government had put an end to paper leaks witnessed during the previous Congress government rule and taken action against those responsible.

He said 351 examinations had been conducted transparently without irregularities.

"Over one lakh government jobs have been provided in the last two years, while recruitment is underway for around 1.43 lakh posts. More than two lakh employment opportunities have also been generated in the private sector," he said.

Sharma released the recruitment examination calendar for 2026 on the occasion, outlining the proposed schedule for exams for nearly one lakh posts which include 24,793 sanitation workers, 10,644 clerk grade-II and junior assistant posts, 10,000 posts in the education department and vacancies in other departments.

The chief minister also launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, under which one lakh youth will be provided interest-free loans to enable them to become micro-entrepreneurs. Eligible applicants must be permanent residents of Rajasthan and aged between 18 and 45 years.

He also released the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026, which aims to expand opportunities for youth in emerging sectors through education and skill development, promote their participation in local governance and decision-making, and focus on youth-friendly health services, sports promotion, prevention of gender-based violence, encouragement of young artists and youth participation in sustainable development.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said youth are the strength of Rajasthan's future and the government is supporting them through policies that encourage startups.

He said work on around 7,500 startups is currently progressing rapidly in the state.

Senior officials including Additional Chief Secretaries Abhay Kumar and Sandeep Verma, Principal Secretary (Sports and Youth Affairs) Neeraj K Pawan and a large number of youths were present at the event.