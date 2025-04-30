Enforce ban on single-use plastics in Gurugram: Haryana minister to officials

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Wednesday directed officials to enforce the ban on single-use plastics in Gurugram.

He called for a special campaign in key markets, emphasising that any unauthorised use of plastic should be penalised in accordance with the rules, an official statement said.

Singh was presiding over a meeting with officers from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board here, it said.

He said Gurugram is regarded as the economic capital of Haryana. It hosts offices of numerous prominent companies and attracts top officials from within the country and abroad. Therefore, maintaining a pollution-free environment in Gurugram is a key priority, he added.

While single-use plastics are banned in Haryana, he noted that due to a lack of awareness, they continue to be used illegally by many shopkeepers, malls, hotels, dhabas, and other establishments.

He pointed out that plastic carry bags made from single-use plastic are often not properly disposed of, contributing significantly to pollution. This form of pollution, he stressed, is particularly harmful. PTI SUN RHL