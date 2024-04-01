Enforce model code in a strict manner, T'gana Chief Secretary tells officials

Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election in the state.

She held a meeting with officials and reviewed the implementation of the model code of conduct.

She took stock of the law and order situation, setting up checkposts and daily seizure reports and others, an official release said.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to arrange surveillance at Begumpet airport as well as at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport at Shamshabad on city outskirts.

She also told to notify dry days in the border districts when elections are held in the neighboring states as per the Election Commission guidelines, it said.

She also directed Forest department officials to identify clandestine routes in forests which are used by the smugglers so as to increase surveillance.

DGP Ravi Gupta informed that inter-state meetings with all neighbouring states have been held and 85 border checkposts have been set up by the state.

Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, T K Sridevi said the increased vigilance by the Commercial Tax department through the integrated border checkposts has resulted in Rs 5.19 crore being seized after the announcement of model code of conduct. PTI SJR SJR SS