Enforce uniform rates across cremation grounds: MCD

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered to enforce uniform rates for various activities at the cremation grounds under its jurisdiction, according to an official order.

The rates for various activities have been marginally decreased with the approval from the competent authority, a senior civic body official said.

According to the revised rates, fuel wood per quintal will be charged at Rs 700, CNG cremation is capped at Rs 1500, electric cremation at Rs 500, 'pandit sanskar' (last rites) at Rs 500, 'asthi' collection (ash collection) at Rs 350, child burial at Rs 300 and maintenance charges at Rs 150.

For hearse van service used for transportation of the deceased's body, the charges has been capped at Rs 500 for travel under the MCD's jurisdiction and Rs 800 beyond the MCD's jurisdiction.

The rates of these services were fixed earlier as well.

However, the civic agency had received complaints about several crematorium charging more than the prescribed amounts, the official said.

"Taking a stock of these complaints, the MCD issued the order to strictly implement the fixed prices for the activities at the crematoriums," the official added.

A board carrying the revised rates has been installed outside every civic body crematorium and the NGO in-charge of running the operations there has been asked to strictly enforce the rates, the official said.

"In view of unification of erstwhile Municipal Corporations with effect from 22/05/2022 vide MHA notification dated 18/05/2022 and in order to bring in uniformity, the rates pertaining to various activities at cremation grounds under jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation of Delhi are described as under," the order dated September 11 read.

The MCD has around 42 wood based crematoriums for the Hindus, 11 CNG and electric based crematoriums, six dedicated for infants, nine graveyards for the Muslims and four burial grounds for the Christians. Their operations are run by assigned Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs). PTI SJJ AS AS