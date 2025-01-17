Enforcement Directorate's action shows Modi govt's attempt to save Amit Shah: Surjewala

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 17 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday termed the ED release on MUDA site allotment scam as the BJP government's diversion tactics to protect Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached more than 140 units of immovable assets worth about Rs 300 crore in a MUDA-linked money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

"The loud message emerging from the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan' event in Belagavi would compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who insulted the architect of the Indian Constitution B R Ambedkar," Surjewala told reporters here.

The Congress has been alleging that Amit Shah insulted Ambedkar during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha recently.

"The Modi government is frightened with the event happening in Belagavi and it is doing a drama of ED raids," Surjewala said.

He alleged that the 'raids' were a symbol of the BJP government's fear against the atmosphere built in the country against Shah's insult to Ambedkar.

The Modi government is cooking up childish stories to divert public attention from Shah's statement, he claimed.

"However, just as in Mahabharata, Arjuna was focused on the eye of the fish, Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar are focused on protecting the Indian Constitution and the rights of downtrodden communities," the Congress leader said.

'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' event will be organised on January 21 as part of the commemoration of the centenary of the lone Congress session, which Mahatma Gandhi chaired in 1924 in Belagavi. PTI GMS KH